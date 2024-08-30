Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. responds with a strong message to commentator criticizing teammate Aaron Judge

New York Yankees player Jazz Chisholm Jr. has taken issue with Stephen A. Smith‘s statements on ESPN’s First Take regarding which player, between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, is having the best season.

Smith argued that part of Judge’s success is due to Juan Soto‘s presence behind him in the batting order. However, Chisholm considers this point irrelevant, especially since Shohei Ohtani also has Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman behind him.

Chisholm emphasized that Judge’s performance results from his ability and not the protection he receives in the batting order. While Soto may benefit Judge, the Yankees’ center fielder continues to demonstrate his excellence in punishing pitches thrown at him.

“Ohtani also has 2 MVPs behind him, so that’s irrelevant, sir!! @stephenasmith,” Chisholm wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The batting protection debate

The debate about the importance of protection in the batting order is a recurring theme in baseball. Some analysts argue that a hitter can benefit from having other powerful hitters behind him, while others believe that individual talent is the most determining factor.

In Ohtani’s case, despite having Betts and Freeman behind him, his offensive production has decreased slightly compared to last season. However, Ohtani has compensated for this drop with his outstanding performance on the bases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees" Juan Soto would be welcomed by Mets star

Aaron Judge’s historic performance

Aaron Judge has had an exceptional season in 2024, surpassing even his all-time home run record from the previous year. At 32, he continues to improve his game and has reduced his strikeout rate to a career low. Additionally, his on-base percentage is exceptionally high, demonstrating his ability to reach base consistently.

Judge acknowledges that his main goal is to win a World Series title with the Yankees. His impressive performance at the plate is a key factor in achieving that goal, and Yankees fans expect him to continue his streak of success.