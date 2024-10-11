Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole makes something clear about the Royals following ALDS win

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are moving on to the next phase of the MLB playoffs, but before the first game, the Bronx ace had a message for the Kansas City Royals.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a win over the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a win over the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Richard Tovar

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are headed to the ALCS after eliminating the Kansas City Royals in what the Yankees’ ace described as one of the tougher series in the MLB playoffs.

Reflecting on the Royals, Cole praised their performance, calling them an extraordinary team that proved their strength throughout the hard-fought four-game series.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, the Royals are a damn good ballclub. That was a really tough series,” Cole said. He also spoke about the challenge of facing Bobby Witt Jr., admitting there was some bad luck when he went up against the Royals’ star.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Yankees won just one game at home against the Royals and lost Game 2. It wasn’t until they played in Kansas City that they managed to close out the series and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Gerrit Cole’s Performance in the Series

Cole started two of the four games. In Game 1, he pitched 5 innings, allowing a home run, 7 hits, 4 runs, and 2 walks. However, in the final game of the series, he was more in control, going 7 innings while allowing just 6 hits and 1 run.

What’s Next for the Yankees

Cole is likely to be the Game 1 starter for the American League Championship Series, which will kick off at Yankee Stadium on October 14. The team is awaiting the result of the series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians to determine their opponent.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong warning to Tigers, Guardians ahead of upcoming ALCS clash
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong warning to Tigers, Guardians ahead of upcoming ALCS clash

NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye
NFL

NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis
NBA

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes
Sports

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo