Clayton McCullough's Marlins player leaves the team for a surprising new destination outside of MLB

The off-season is bringing some unusual moves for players making their first steps in the MLB. Such is the case for a player on the team of Clayton McCullough, the new manager of the Miami Marlins.

Some players have long careers and go through several stages before making their major league debut, but the first few games in MLB don’t always translate into a chance to settle down, so leaving in free agency is an opportunity. In this case, it happened to a Marlins player.

McCullough’s Marlins player leaving Miami is none other than Jonathan Bermudez, who has been signed by the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. The move was confirmed by MLB insider Jon Heyman on his X account (formerly Twitter).

When did Bermudez make his MLB debut for the Marlins?

Bermudez made his MLB debut for the Marlins on 27 August 2024, pitching relief innings against the Colorado Rockies. The left-hander player posted an 8.10 ERA in three appearances with the Miami franchise that season.

Clayton McCullough being presented as new Marlins manager

Bermudez’s MLB Career

Bermudez came to MLB after being selected by the Houston Astros in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft. From there, he spent part of his first few seasons in the minor leagues. In August 2022, the San Francisco Giants claimed him off waivers and he was released in March 2023 without appearing in any games for the team. Bermudez joined the Marlins on a minor league contract.

The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher will have a new opportunity in the Chinese league, away from Clayton McCullough’s Marlins. Bermudez’s goal will be to get back to the solid numbers he showed for most of his minor league career.