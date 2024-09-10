Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Jasson Dominguez delivers powerful message to fans

Jasson Dominguez, the New York Yankees' newest sensation, connects with fans through an emotional message.

Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on September 7, 2023 in New York City. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-3.
Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on September 7, 2023 in New York City. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-3.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jasson Dominguez, the recent call-up to the Major Leagues by the New York Yankees, has written an emotional message to the team’s fans. In the essay published in The Players’ Tribune, Dominguez shared his thoughts and experiences, from his childhood in the Dominican Republic to his arrival in the majors.

Dominguez began his essay with a phrase in Spanish: “Tanto nadar para morir en la orilla.” This expression means “so much effort to achieve so little.” The player explained that this phrase has motivated him to work hard and overcome the obstacles in his way.

The young prospect spoke about the challenges he has faced during his career, such as injuries and difficult times. However, Dominguez stressed that the support of Yankees fans helped him overcome these obstacles and move forward.
“I don’t know what the future holds… but I can promise you one thing: I didn’t come this far just to die on the shore,” Dominguez wrote.

The player also shared a personal story about how an encounter with Aaron Judge during spring training inspired and motivated him. Dominguez recalled how Judge was kind and considerate to him, despite being an unknown young player at the time.

(L-R) Alex Verdugo #24, Jasson Dominguez #89 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(L-R) Alex Verdugo #24, Jasson Dominguez #89 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2024 in New York City.

Dominguez’s message to fans

Dominguez concluded his essay with an emotional message to Yankees fans. The player expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and his desire to help the Yankees achieve glory.

“I want you to know that I’m giving everything I have to help this team win,” Dominguez wrote. “I want them to believe in us and support us until the end.”

With his talent and determination, Jasson Dominguez has the potential to become a Major League star. His message to fans demonstrates his passion for baseball and his commitment to the Yankees.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

