The future of MLB’s young standout outfielder Juan Soto is on the line amid free agency, as the New York Yankees have made a pivotal offer.

The New York Yankees have extended a qualifying offer to star outfielder Juan Soto, ensuring a potential compensatory draft pick if he signs with another MLB team. The offer was made ahead of the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Monday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The qualifying offer, valued at $21.05 million, is a standard step in the free-agency process. However, Juan Soto, one of MLB’s top hitters, is expected to decline the offer and seek a more lucrative contract on the open market.

Soto, 26, had an excellent season in 2024, posting impressive offensive numbers. His ability to hit with power and patience makes him one of the most coveted players in the MLB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Will Laws and Nick Selbe of SI.com, “Soto was overshadowed by Aaron Judge in the Bronx this year, but he’s expected to far surpass Judge’s nine-year, $360 million deal for the second-largest contract in baseball after hitting a career-best 41 home runs while setting a new personal best of 8.1 WAR for the Yankees. The only question is which team will pay up for him, with the two New York teams considered co-favorites.” The crucial prediction is that he could sign with the New York Mets.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees flys out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Soto stay with the Yankees?

Juan Soto’s future is uncertain. After Game 5 of the World Series, he made it clear that he is open to offers: “I don’t know what teams want to come after me, but definitely, I’ll be open to this and every single team,” Soto said.“I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that. I’m going to be available for all 30 MLB teams.”

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Juan Soto makes intentions clear on possibility of staying with Yankees in free agency

Another key Yankees player enters free agency

Another key player set to enter free agency is Gleyber Torres. Although he had a slow start to the season, Torres regained his form in the second half and contributed significantly to the Yankees’ success.

Advertisement

Speaking with reporters, General Manager Brian Cashman said, “He was great for us in the second half, more representative of the type of player that we know he is. Him swinging the bat as well as he was, especially down the stretch, was [one of the reasons] why we got as far as we did.”

The Yankees will now need to evaluate their options and decide how they approach free agency. With the potential departure of Soto and Torres, the team will have to look for reinforcements to maintain its competitiveness in the coming MLB seasons.

Advertisement