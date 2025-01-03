MLB News: Yankees sign former Angels shortstop to minor league deal

The New York Yankees are still looking for the right formula to improve their infield. Recently, they added a veteran first baseman, and now they’ve signed former Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez to a minor league deal, hoping he could be the missing piece to finalize their strategy for the upcoming season.

Velazquez, who didn’t play in the MLB in 2024, last appeared in the infield for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. It’s worth noting he also played for the Yankees in 2021.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, Velazquez’s deal includes an invitation to spring training ahead of the 2025 season. This could be crucial if he aims to earn a spot on the roster as either a bench player or starter.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Andrew Velazquez #4 of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases as he hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Developing story…