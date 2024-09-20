Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' star Juan Soto shares thoughts after injury scare

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees and MLB, speaks out after the injury scare, he suffered in his last game.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees will send star Juan Soto for X-rays after an injury scare during the series finale loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Fortunately, initial reports suggest that he might have avoided a major injury.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Juan Soto made a spectacular catch in foul territory, sliding against the right field wall. While Soto was able to hold onto the ball to get the out, he hit his left knee against the concrete sidewall and showed noticeable pain.

The good news is that Soto was able to stay in the game. After the match, the 25-year-old expressed initial concern about sliding into the wall, but also shared with reporters that the pain had subsided and he was feeling better.

“I was really worried,” Soto said, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I went straight into the concrete, and when I threw the ball, I just felt a lot of pain in my kneecap. Definitely, with time, [the pain] started going down and feeling better. Definitely, it was a little scary right there.”

Centerfielder Aaron Judge #99 of the New Yankees checks on right fielder Juan Soto #22 who collided with the wall in the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 19, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Centerfielder Aaron Judge #99 of the New Yankees checks on right fielder Juan Soto #22 who collided with the wall in the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 19, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Next steps for Soto with the Yankees

Soto experienced some stiffness after icing his knee and believes he has a bruise. Asked if he expected to play in the Yankees’ series opener in Oakland on Friday, the outfielder said it would depend on how his knee felt in the morning.

Yankees\&#039; Aaron Boone responds with a subtle dig at Red Sox after Cora\&#039;s Aaron Judge comments

see also

Yankees" Aaron Boone responds with a subtle dig at Red Sox after Cora"s Aaron Judge comments

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Soto will undergo an X-ray, but the manager believes his star will be fine. While Soto certainly caused an initial scare for the Yankees, it appears the X-rays are just a precaution. It remains to be seen if he plays in the next game, but Soto appears to be in good shape.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

