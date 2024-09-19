Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees' Aaron Boone responds with a subtle dig at Red Sox after Cora's Aaron Judge comments

Aaron Boone responds to the Boston Red Sox's allegations of a possible intentional pitch to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park .
© Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park .

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn’t silent about the incident in which Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora referred to the intentional pitch to Aaron Judge.

MLB has opened an investigation into recent comments by Cora, who suggested that pitcher Brayan Bello may have intentionally pitched near (or behind) New York Yankees star Aaron Judge during their weekend matchup. However, after the investigation, MLB decided not to sanction Cora or the Red Sox for the incident that occurred on September 14.

When asked about Cora’s lack of punishment, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was over the incident and focused on the future. However, he took the opportunity to throw a subtle hint at his team’s eternal rivals.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’re past this weekend. Chances are, we’re not going to play them anymore this year. We’ve got too many important things going on in front of us to really get caught up in that,” Boone said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run RBI double during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run RBI double during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Context of the Yankees-Red Sox incident

During the game that sparked controversy, Gerrit Cole hit Rafael Devers with a pitch in the first inning before intentionally walking the slugger in his next at-bat. Cora interpreted this as a sign that Cole hit Devers on purpose to avoid pitching to him.

Red Sox’s Alex Cora sends strong message on MLB\&#039;s potential penalty in Yankees\&#039; Aaron Judge case

see also

Red Sox’s Alex Cora sends strong message on MLB"s potential penalty in Yankees" Aaron Judge case

In the sixth inning of the same game, Bello threw a pitch that went past Judge. MLB investigated Cora’s comments after the game, which suggested Bello’s actions were intentional, though no wrongdoing was ultimately found.

Advertisement

The Yankees’ and Red Sox’s Road to the postseason

Boston is currently out of the wild-card race, four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final playoff spot in the American League. On the other hand, the Yankees hold a three-game lead atop the AL East. Boone made it clear that New York is focused solely on the World Series race, rather than a matchup with a team that likely won’t see action in October.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Angels' star Mike Trout drops key hint about his plans for next MLB season
MLB

MLB News: Angels' star Mike Trout drops key hint about his plans for next MLB season

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys player sparks big controversy accusing them of fake injury report
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys player sparks big controversy accusing them of fake injury report

Monaco vs Barcelona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Monaco vs Barcelona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta vs Arsenal: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Atalanta vs Arsenal: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo