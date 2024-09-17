Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto reportedly targeted by surprise NL contender

The race for New York Yankees' Dominican star Juan Soto intensifies as a new MLB team joins the bidding war.

Juan Soto 22 of the New York Yankees is watching the action from the dugout during the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets.
By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees star Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, will become a free agent at the end of the season and will be highly sought after by several MLB teams.

Among the teams interested in acquiring Soto’s services are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays. These teams have the financial resources to offer Soto a lucrative contract.

However, a new contender has emerged in the race for Soto: the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite already having a competitive team, the Phillies could look to strengthen their lineup with the addition of the Dominican star.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, “There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies,” Nightengale wrote.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Intense competition for free agent Soto

Competition for Soto will be fierce, as several teams are vying for his services. The Yankees, as his current team, hold a slight advantage, but the Mets and Giants also present attractive options.

The Phillies, while not considered favorites, could surprise everyone with a competitive offer. Their recent postseason success and the presence of other star players could be factors that influence Soto’s decision.

What awaits Juan Soto?

Juan Soto‘s future remains uncertain. The player will have the opportunity to evaluate offers from different teams and choose the one that aligns best with his goals and preferences. Yankees fans hope Soto stays with the team, while fans of other franchises are eager to see him in their colors.

Alexander Rosquez

