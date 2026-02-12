NY Mets get encouraging outlook on Francisco Lindor’s recovery timeline

The New York Mets got a significant update on Francisco Lindor, who recently underwent surgery on February 11. The shortstop is expected to miss roughly six weeks while he recovers, putting his readiness for Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26 in question.

While the timeline raises concerns, Mets fans can take some comfort in Lindor’s history of resilience and determination on the field. He has played through serious injuries in the past, including a fractured finger, broken toe, and severe back issues, showing an ability to bounce back quickly.

MLB Network insider Joel Sherman provided context on the situation during a February 11 broadcast, noting that Lindor’s toughness is a major factor in the Mets’ optimism. “He had a back so bad a couple of years ago that he could hardly stand and he kept playing and had one of the biggest hits of the season to get the Mets in the playoffs that year.“

He also added, “He’s tough, and the Mets firmly believe he’ll hit the six-week mark… They believe he’s going to be back in that period, in part because of his toughness that’ll get on the field.”

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Early-season power a potential concern

Sherman also mentioned that Lindor could experience some temporary loss of power upon returning, similar to other players recovering from injuries like his. “In some of these instances, there is some loss of power… if Lindor takes a while to get into his power, can the Mets get enough of it from the rest of the lineup?” he explained.

Mets manager remains optimistic

Despite any early concerns, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed confidence in Lindor’s recovery and ability to contribute. “We’ll see how that roster is going to look when we break camp, but we feel comfortable — also optimistic — that Lindor is going to be that same player as well,” Mendoza said per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

