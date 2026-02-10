Trending topics:
MLB

Brewers GM makes position clear after trading Caleb Durbin to Red Sox

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold addressed Milwaukee’s infield depth after trading Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Caleb Durbin #21 with the Brewers walks back to the dugout.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesCaleb Durbin #21 with the Brewers walks back to the dugout.

The Milwaukee Brewers made waves this week by moving a familiar name out of their infield picture, sending Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a multi-player deal. The decision quickly sparked debate about direction, timing, and how aggressive the club truly plans to be moving forward.

For a team that finished among the best in baseball during the regular season, the move raised eyebrows. Some saw it as another example of Milwaukee prioritizing long-term flexibility over immediate results, while others viewed it as a calculated step rooted in organizational confidence.

At the center of that confidence is general manager Matt Arnold, who made it clear that the Brewers believe they are well-equipped to absorb the loss and remain competitive thanks to their internal depth.

Advertisement

“We really like the defense we have in our infield, and when you look at the future, there are a lot of guys coming with high upside,” Arnold said. We feel like we have the ingredients to weather the loss of somebody like Caleb Durbin.”

Caleb Durbin #21 with the Brewers hits a single. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Caleb Durbin #21 with the Brewers hits a single. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement

Why Durbin’s departure still carries risk

Durbin’s performance made him an attractive piece. In his 2025 rookie season, the 25-year-old showed power, speed, and versatility, producing across the board while holding his own defensively. Players with that profile are rarely easy to replace.

NY Yankees make subtle roster move, add versatile infielder from Athletics

see also

NY Yankees make subtle roster move, add versatile infielder from Athletics

As Milwaukee looks ahead, the trade may ultimately serve as a defining moment. If the replacements perform, the move will be seen as proactive roster management. If not, questions about selling too soon will only grow louder.

Advertisement

Survey

Did the Brewers make the right call trading Caleb Durbin?

already voted 0 people

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Cubs reportedly lose 8-year veteran catcher to division rival amid free agency moves
MLB

Cubs reportedly lose 8-year veteran catcher to division rival amid free agency moves

NY Mets could face major decision on Freddy Peralta after trade with Brewers
MLB

NY Mets could face major decision on Freddy Peralta after trade with Brewers

NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly targets former Brewers pitcher from last season
MLB

NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly targets former Brewers pitcher from last season

Super Bowl history: Was Bad Bunny’s halftime show the most-watched ever?
NFL

Super Bowl history: Was Bad Bunny’s halftime show the most-watched ever?

Better Collective Logo