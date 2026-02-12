NY Mets Rumors: New roster addition reportedly poised for significant contract extension

If you’re a New York Mets fan, you’re likely excited about the upcoming MLB season, particularly after the team’s strategic offseason roster additions. According to a report from MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand, one of these new signings might be in line for a contract extension, a move the Mets are considering.

“President of baseball operations David Stearns has not typically been inclined to commit to long-term deals for pitchers. However, his previous familiarity with [Freddy] Peralta — having traded for him in 2015 while at the helm of the Brewers — could prove to be a decisive factor,“ Feinsand remarked.

Peralta joined the Mets in a high-profile trade that sent prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to the Milwaukee Brewers. This transaction has bolstered the pitching rotation, adding considerable depth to the New York franchise.

Presently, reports suggest that the Mets are in pursuit of another pitcher from the pool of remaining free agents, as they look to round out their roster ahead of spring training. However, they missed the opportunity to sign a former San Francisco Giants player, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2026 season.

Peralta’s potential impact on the Mets’ roster

The Mets’ acquisition of Peralta was not solely to address gaps in their pitching lineup. There are compelling reasons to believe that Peralta could exceed expectations and deliver a significant impact for the team. He is coming off an impressive 2025 season, boasting a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA.

Moreover, Peralta may prove to be an excellent fit within the Mets’ roster, potentially forming strong on-field chemistry with catcher Francisco Alvarez. This synergy could be critical as the team faces the challenges of the upcoming regular season.

It is only a matter of time before we see whether Peralta can make a significant impact on the roster, thereby enhancing the pitching rotation and inspiring the fanbase with a stellar performance in the forthcoming season.

