MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs and several teams eyeing Chicago White Sox pitching star

The MLB offseason is heating up, with New York Yankees star Juan Soto dominating headlines. But Soto isn’t the only name generating buzz. Teams across the league, like the Chicago Cubs, are eager to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2025 season, and one standout player on the radar is Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Crochet, who became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, has drawn interest from multiple franchises. Known for his impressive stats and potential to anchor a pitching staff, the 24-year-old lefty is reportedly a top target for teams looking to make a statement.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, the Cubs are emerging as frontrunners in the race to sign Crochet, but they’re not alone. The Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles have also been linked to the former first-round pick.

The Cubs have a history of in-city trades with the White Sox, as evidenced by the 2017 Jose Quintana deal. This shared history could give the Cubs an edge in negotiations, especially with Crochet’s addition seen as a key piece for their postseason ambitions.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) is congratulated by teammates after shutting down the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning on May 10, 2024, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

While no formal offers have been made public, ongoing rumors suggest that Crochet could play a pivotal role in reshaping the Cubs’ rotation for the 2025 season. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will remain on Crochet and his potential landing spot, with the Cubs poised to make a splash in the trade market.

The Cubs’ chances of acquiring Crochet

As the Chicago Cubs set their sights on White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, the team is weighing its options. Other franchises, including the Orioles, are also keen on the 25-year-old left-hander, who is expected to have a bright future in the MLB. According to ESPN’s David Schoenfield, “White Sox general manager Chris Getz is reportedly prioritizing position players over pitching prospects in a potential Crochet trade, and perhaps only the Red Sox can match Baltimore’s depth in that category.“

While the Red Sox are focused on acquiring Juan Soto, Baltimore could emerge as a strong contender for Crochet. However, like the Cubs, they have yet to present a formal offer for the pitcher. The Cincinnati Reds are also reportedly in the mix.

Cincinnati, looking to bolster its roster with a star player, could make a push for Crochet, though no official proposal has surfaced from them either. With the situation still unfolding, Crochet will likely need to wait and see which team presents the most compelling contract offer.

Crochet’s performance last season

Crochet has been a standout performer for the White Sox, even as the team failed to reach the playoffs. Despite the team’s struggles, Crochet delivered solid performances throughout the season. Over 32 games as a starter, he showcased his ability to provide stability on the mound, earning recognition as one of the top young pitchers in the league.

With 123 hits, 61 runs, 33 walks, and 209 strikeouts, Crochet has piqued the interest of several historic MLB franchises. However, the White Sox star remains patient, as no formal offers have come through yet. That said, it’s expected that proposals could emerge in the near future.