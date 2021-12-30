Even though all transactions are halted for the time being, there's still a lot going on in Major League Baseball. Check out the latest rumors from the Big Show.

Due to the lockout and the pause in free agency, it seems like it's been ages since the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. But in reality, we're getting closer to the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Teams and players aren't allowed to speak or negotiate so most of the rumors and stories have gone quiet. But one would have to be quite naive to think that there's not plenty of action going on.

That's why today, we're going to let you know everything there is to know about the hottest rumors in the Big Show, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, and the status of the CBA talks:

MLB Rumors: Latest Rumors Around The Big Show

Clayton Kershaw: Rangers, Dodgers, Or Retirement?

Clayton Kershaw didn't get a qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. And, according to Sports Illustrated, he could follow Corey Seager to sign with his hometown Texas Rangers.

Seager admitted to being in constant contact with him when asked about a potential recruiting pitch. Nonetheless, some believe that it's just a matter of time before he works out a deal with the Dodgers.

Even so, Kershaw previously addressed retirement before the start of last season. He just welcomed his fourth child and is coming off an injury, so that thought could be looming around his head again.

Dodgers Want To Sign Freddie Freeman

Even though most people thought Freddie Freeman would immediately resign with the Atlanta Braves, the California native is also set to become a free agent. And, according to Dodgers insider David Vassegh, some of the heavyweights of the dugout have already reached out to the front office demanding them to sign him:

“I had three different Dodger players of significance text me after Seager’s news was announced, ‘Freddie Freeman. Freddie Freeman. Freddie Freeman'," reported Vassegh, as quoted by The Inquisitr.

Then again, whether the Dodgers will be willing to offer him six years and also forfeit draft picks to sign him while they still have Max Muncy remains to be seen. The fit is there but the hurdles could be tough to get by.

CBA Talks Still On Hold

And last but not least, it seems like there has been little-to-no communication between the MLBPA and team owners. Moreover, Evan Drellich of The Athletic claims that both parties have yet to address the big-money issues of the upcoming CBA:

"The parties have had some communication since the owners started the lockout Dec. 2, and a small in-person meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss areas outside of core economics," reported Drellich.

"There are more than 30 subjects in collective bargaining, and not all of them are as contentious as matters like the competitive balance tax or how many years it takes players to get to arbitration," the report added. "But communication on the big-dollar issues remains on hold. And the explanation for why would depend on whom you ask."