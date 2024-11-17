Chiefs News: Brett Veach issues important warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about 2025 NFL season

Brett Veach, Andy Reid, and Patrick Mahomes are leading a living dynasty in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl three times in the last five years, including the last two in consecutive years.

Now, the Chiefs are looking to go a step further by chasing the first three-peat in NFL history. What Kansas City is doing is simply fantastic, considering all the obstacles that exist in the league to succeed for so long.

Even without much cap space, the Chiefs find ways to attract great talent. This year, they landed top players for a bargain. First with Marquise Brown in free agency, and later with the DeAndre Hopkins trade. Veach, however, knows that the Chiefs may find it hard to get star players in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show”, Veach let Reid and Mahomes know that the Chiefs will probably have to rely on the 2025 NFL Draft to make impactful roster additions next year.

Advertisement

General manager Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

“The bulk of your acquisitions are going to come from the draft. It’s that fine line of older players wanting to come here but also knowing they come with a contract and also, you’re going to have to pay a draft pick to get them there and also know you might not have money in free agency to spend next year and you’re going to be relying on those draft picks,” Veach said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid explains how Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs can get the best of DeAndre Hopkins

Veach admits Chiefs might lose star players in 2025

In 2025, the Chiefs could lose star players in the open market, as Veach admitted: “Looking forward to the offseason, we’re going to have some really good players that are free agents. You talk about Trey Smith, Nick Bolton and Justin Reid, just to name a few. The reality of it is it’ll be hard to retain all of those guys – hopefully we have a chance to retain a couple. With that being said, it will be hard to navigate a free agency class, if you will, because you won’t have that kind of money because it’s tied up into current players and, hopefully, players you can keep and retain.“

If succeeding in the NFL is hard, let alone to do so for an extended period of time. The Chiefs have so far managed to stay competitive even with key players leaving for bigger contracts, but Veach knows this will continue to be a challenging situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veach addresses big challenge for the Chiefs

“It is difficult, though, just because when you do have a lot of these higher-paid contracts, we only have so much flexibility and wiggle room. It’s a little tricky too because when you have a player like Pat Mahomes and your goal every year is to make the playoffs and compete, there’s that fine line of being aggressive but also understanding how you’re going to put this team together in the future,” Veach explained.

After winning Super Bowl LVIII in February, for instance, the Chiefs had to surrender star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as they were unable to meet his increased salary expectations.

Advertisement

However, Veach knows that the culture the Chiefs created with Reid and Mahomes, and the success the coach and quarterback have brought to the organization, still make Kansas City an attractive landing spot.

Advertisement

“I think, in general, most players want to be here,” Veach said. “Typically when you get to different points of this season, whether that be in the offseason or at the trade deadline, I think we do hear a lot of, ‘If everything is equal, he would love to play in Kansas City.‘ Listen, I think that playing for Coach Reid and playing with Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, I think it would certainly be a destination for any player that had a chance to potentially move on and go somewhere else.“