Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers take on Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireSan Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

By Leonardo Herrera

San Francisco 49ers will face off against Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find all the game details below, including kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the USA, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers clash in a matchup that showcases their contrasting recent form. Seattle have stumbled to a 4-5 record after back-to-back losses, a disappointing turn after glimpses of improvement earlier in the season.

On the other side, San Francisco have rebounded from a 3-4 start with two consecutive wins, pushing them to 5-4. Determined to maintain momentum and establish consistency, the 49ers aim for another victory to reach 6-4, while the Seahawks look to regain their footing and avoid slipping further in a season marked by ups and downs.

Advertisement

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks match be played?

San Francisco 49ers play against Seattle Seahawks in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

Christian McCaffrey’s net worth: How much money does the San Francisco 49ers star have?

see also

Christian McCaffrey’s net worth: How much money does the San Francisco 49ers star have?

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial)Other options: FOX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Chiefs News: Brett Veach issues important warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about 2025 NFL season
NFL

Chiefs News: Brett Veach issues important warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about 2025 NFL season

Former Pro Bowler makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's path to professional basketball
NBA

Former Pro Bowler makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's path to professional basketball

NFL News: Andy Reid explains how Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs can get the best of DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid explains how Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs can get the best of DeAndre Hopkins

Better Collective Logo