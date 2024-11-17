Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers take on Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers clash in a matchup that showcases their contrasting recent form. Seattle have stumbled to a 4-5 record after back-to-back losses, a disappointing turn after glimpses of improvement earlier in the season.

On the other side, San Francisco have rebounded from a 3-4 start with two consecutive wins, pushing them to 5-4. Determined to maintain momentum and establish consistency, the 49ers aim for another victory to reach 6-4, while the Seahawks look to regain their footing and avoid slipping further in a season marked by ups and downs.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks match be played?

San Francisco 49ers play against Seattle Seahawks in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.