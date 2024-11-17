Former Pro Bowler makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's path to professional basketball

After securing their fourth consecutive win, the Los Angeles Lakers had an extra spotlight on the bench as Bronny James, LeBron James' son, was in attendance. Adding to the buzz, a former Pro Bowl player weighed in on Bronny’s presence and potential.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured their fourth consecutive win in the NBA regular season with a commanding performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a midseason slump, LeBron James‘ squad appears to have regained its form, delivering a solid showing on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bronny James, who recently debuted in the G League, remained on the bench as he awaits his opportunity to make an impact with the team. His situation also drew comments from former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark.

The victory delighted Lakers fans, with standout performances from Anthony Davis and rookie Dalton Knecht leading the charge. Though LeBron James had an uncharacteristically quiet game, the four-time NBA champion sealed the win with a clutch basket in the final moments.

Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, continues to develop in the G League while keeping a close eye on potential opportunities with the Lakers. Although he was listed on the bench for Saturday’s game, he did not see any court time. Many believe his immediate future lies with the South Bay Lakers, where he’s expected to gain valuable experience and hone his skills.

Ryan Clark, speaking on The Pivot Podcast, weighed in on Bronny’s current role and the scrutiny he faces: “As far as Bronny James not traveling with the team on road games, Fred, you’re saying, ‘Well, they stay at the Courtyard Marriott.’ What has Bronny James done that he shouldn’t be able to stay there?“

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center

Clark elaborated on the challenges facing young athletes from prominent backgrounds: “You say, ‘Well, there’s the fly commercial that Bronny James did. Should he be too good for that?’ Professional sports aren’t about where you came from, how you were raised, or what your parents had. It’s about how well you contribute.“

Clark’s message on Bronny’s path to professionalism

Clark emphasized that Bronny’s progression will depend on his ability to prove himself on the court, not his family ties. He offered advice on how Bronny might handle the situation:

“If I’m Bronny James—which I’m not—and I haven’t grown up that way, I’m begging JJ Redick, I’m begging Rich Paul, I’m begging my father: ‘Please, let me travel with the team. Please let me go somewhere I’ll get up more than six shots in three games. Not only to prove to the organization that I’m worthy of this team, but to prove it to myself.’”

Bronny James’ stats with the Lakers

In his six appearances for the Lakers this season, Bronny has averaged just 2.7 minutes per game, scoring a total of four points—equating to 0.7 points per game. He’s also recorded one rebound and two assists.

While these numbers highlight his limited role with the team, Bronny remains focused on improving his game in the G League, where he’s logging more minutes and working to demonstrate his potential.