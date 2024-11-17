Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills take on Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs have stretched their winning streak to nine games, staying undefeated this season as Patrick Mahomes and his squad continue to look unstoppable, even after a tough battle with the Denver Broncos.

Now aiming for a 10th straight win, the Chiefs are set to face the Buffalo Bills, who are also in impressive form with a five-game winning streak, boasting an 8-2 record. This upcoming showdown promises excitement, as Kansas City’s perfect season meets Buffalo’s resilient momentum in a clash of two top contenders.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Buffalo Bills face Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.