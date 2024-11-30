MLB Rumors: Juan Soto could set record with $600 million+ deal as baseball’s highest-paid player

The MLB free agent market is heating up, and Juan Soto is at the center of attention. The All-Star hitter is expected to sign a massive contract during the December winter meetings, with several teams vying for his services. However, the New York Mets are emerging as the favorites to land him, potentially surpassing the New York Yankees in the race.

The Mets, who fell to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last season, are determined to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. Acquiring Juan Soto would be a statement move and a clear indication of their World Series ambitions. With Steve Cohen’s financial backing, the Mets are in a prime position to make any move necessary to compete at the highest level.

According to ESPN’s David Schoenfield, Soto could sign a 13-year, $600 million-plus contract with the New York Mets, leaving the Yankees after just one year in the Bronx. Schoenfield points to the Mets’ financial flexibility, led by billionaire owner Steve Cohen, as a key factor that would allow them to outbid other teams.

“The Mets have a lot of holes to fill, with several players hitting free agency — including Alonso and three-fifths of their starting rotation, such as Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino. But they’re well-positioned to reload,” Schoenfield wrote. “With a payroll currently around $160 million, significantly lower than their 2024 total of $336 million, money isn’t a problem. If Cohen decides he wants Soto, it’s hard to see any team, including the Yankees, outbidding him.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees watches his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Soto’s Future and Impact on MLB

Soto’s potential signing with the Mets would undoubtedly shake up the National League. Known for his remarkable power and discipline at the plate, the young star would elevate the Mets to the top tier of World Series contenders.

What Will the Yankees Do if Soto Goes Elsewhere?

On the other hand, the Yankees — also interested in Soto — may need to shift their focus and explore alternative options if the slugger decides to sign with another MLB team.