When Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the New York Yankees‘ star pitcher, he not only carries the legacy of one of baseball’s most iconic teams but also the weight of one of the sport’s most lucrative contracts.

With a multi-million-dollar net worth, this MLB standout shines not just for his pitching prowess but also for his staggering $324 million deal, ensuring his place with the legendary team since 2019.

This record-breaking contract has cemented him as one of the highest-paid. His remarkable career, marked by multiple All-Star appearances and leading the league in ERA and strikeouts, has propelled him to the pinnacle of success.

What is Gerrit Cole’s net worth?

Gerrit Cole, pitcher for the New York Yankees, has a net worth of $50 million as of November 2024. His wealth primarily comes from his historic $324 million contract, signed in 2019 for nine years, according to Marca.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 29, 2021. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This deal, one of the largest in MLB history, guarantees him an average annual salary of $36 million, which equates to more than $2.9 million per month, placing him among the highest-paid players in the league.

Throughout his career, which includes standout stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, Cole has accumulated over $336 million in total earnings, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth.

While he is primarily known for his baseball performance, he has also partnered with sports brands and related products. His contract with the Yankees significantly boosted his marketability as an endorsement figure.

Cole is not only a master on the mound, but also a financial strategist who has leveraged his talent to build a fortune that will continue to grow in the coming years, particularly through to his 37th year in 2028.

Gerrit Cole’s endorsements

Gerrit Cole has secured some endorsement deals with prominent brands, although his sponsorship portfolio is more modest compared to other MLB players. Among his main deals is Rawlings, as Sportskeeda reported.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2023. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It is a major manufacturer of baseball gloves and other sports products. Also, there is Nike, one of the largest global brands in sportswear. These deals reinforce his image as a high-performance athlete.

Gerrit Cole’s career earnings through years

New York Yankees

2028 | $36 million

2027 | $36 million

2026 | $36 million

2025 | $36 million

2024 | $36 million

2023 | $36 million

2022 | $36 million

2021 | $36 million

2020 | $13.3 million

Houston Astros

2019 | $13.5 million

2018 | $6.8 million

Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 | $3.8 million

2016 | $548 thousand

2015 | $531 thousand

2014 | $512.5 thousand

2013 | $297.2 thousand

2011 | $9 million

Gerrit Cole’s real estate holdings

Gerrit Cole owns a $5.5 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, purchased after signing his contract with the Yankees. This colonial-style property boasts nearly 9,000 square feet and five bedrooms.

At the time, the sale price of the mansion was $5.6 million, so he clearly knew how to negotiate. It has several amenities, but one of the main features is that it is only 30 minutes from the Yankees’ stadium.