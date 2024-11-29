MLB Rumors: Yankees and Mets up against another contender for free agent Juan Soto

According to recent reports, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are considered the main favorites to land Juan Soto’s services. Despite showing interest in the star outfielder, the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be at a disadvantage in the race to sign him, as both teams are seen as more attractive destinations in MLB.

Although the Blue Jays have made an initial offer for Soto, their position in the competition is weaker compared to other MLB teams.The financial strength of the Yankees and New York Mets, combined with their appeal as prime destinations for star players, gives them a significant edge.

After a disappointing 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to strengthen their roster in hopes of returning to the top. Soto, with his talent and youth, would be the ideal signing. However, the reality is that the Canadian team faces stiff competition from other suitors.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet: “Their interest is real, and they have made an offer in the initial blind bidding, but sources describe them as a dark horse, at best.” Nicholson-Smith continued, “Industry-wide, the Mets are viewed as the favorites, and the Yankees are seen as a legitimate contender in the competition that’s about to unfold.”

New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo (24), left, New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99), center, and New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate their 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. IMAGO / Newscom World

The Impact of Soto

At just 26 years old, Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball. His ability to make contact, his patience at the plate, and his offensive power make him an extremely valuable player.

A potential pairing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto would be a dream scenario for Canadian fans. However, for now, it seems that this dream is closer to becoming a reality in New York than in Toronto.

Blue Jays Remain Determined Despite the Challenges

Despite the challenges, the Blue Jays are not giving up easily. They will continue to explore both free-agent and trade market options to improve their team. However, Soto’s signature now seems like an increasingly distant goal. Soto’s future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: his signing will make a major impact on MLB.

