Cody Bellinger, the versatile MLB player recently acquired by the New York Yankees, has made it clear that he is fully committed to the team and willing to play wherever manager Aaron Boone needs him.

Bellinger’s defensive flexibility is a huge asset for the New York Yankees. His ability to play multiple positions allows the team greater adaptability in both lineup construction and defensive strategy. Moreover, his power-hitting and baserunning ability make him an impactful player who can contribute in many ways.

In a recent interview with @snyyankees, Bellinger stated he told Boone he is open to playing first base, left field, center field, or right field: “Wherever they need me, I’m available.”

A Dream Come True for Bellinger

Bellinger also shared his excitement about joining the Yankees, a storied franchise with a passionate fan base. The chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, Clay Bellinger, who also played for the Yankees, adds a special layer to his arrival in New York.

“Baseball careers are short. I have an opportunity to play for one of the best franchises in all of sports. I knew there was interest, and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity,” Bellinger said.

Bellinger’s Future in New York

As the MLB season approaches, Yankees fans are eager to see Bellinger in action. His presence on the roster could be a game-changer, helping elevate the team and contribute significantly to its success.