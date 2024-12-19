Trending topics:
MLB News: Cody Bellinger opens up to Aaron Boone about his versatility with the Yankees

The New York Yankees bolster their roster with the addition of versatile player Cody Bellinger, who is set to make a significant impact on the team.

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs follows the flight of his fourth inning solo home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
© Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs follows the flight of his fourth inning solo home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 14, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cody Bellinger, the versatile MLB player recently acquired by the New York Yankees, has made it clear that he is fully committed to the team and willing to play wherever manager Aaron Boone needs him.

Bellinger’s defensive flexibility is a huge asset for the New York Yankees. His ability to play multiple positions allows the team greater adaptability in both lineup construction and defensive strategy. Moreover, his power-hitting and baserunning ability make him an impactful player who can contribute in many ways.

In a recent interview with @snyyankees, Bellinger stated he told Boone he is open to playing first base, left field, center field, or right field: “Wherever they need me, I’m available.”

A Dream Come True for Bellinger

Bellinger also shared his excitement about joining the Yankees, a storied franchise with a passionate fan base. The chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, Clay Bellinger, who also played for the Yankees, adds a special layer to his arrival in New York.

Baseball careers are short. I have an opportunity to play for one of the best franchises in all of sports. I knew there was interest, and I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity,” Bellinger said.

Bellinger’s Future in New York

As the MLB season approaches, Yankees fans are eager to see Bellinger in action. His presence on the roster could be a game-changer, helping elevate the team and contribute significantly to its success.

