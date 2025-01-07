Despite having a historic offensive performance during the 2024 MLB season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was not at 100%. The Japanese star suffered an elbow injury, which limited him to hitting and required ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, with a focus on long-term success, managed the situation carefully, ensuring no unnecessary strain was placed on Ohtani’s arm. Although the prospect of seeing him pitch in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs generated significant excitement, the team prioritized his recovery.

Recently, manager Dave Roberts revealed in an interview with Japanese outlet Hochi News that Ohtani’s return to pitching is tentatively scheduled for May. “We will persuade him with the help of doctors and trainers,” Roberts said, acknowledging Ohtani’s strong desire to get back on the mound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This decision underscores the Dodgers’ commitment to Ohtani’s long-term health and well-being. While the team and fans alike are eager to see him pitch in the Tokyo Series and beyond, the priority remains his full recovery and avoiding unnecessary risks.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run, his 50th of the season, during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Ohtani is now the first MLB player to have at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A High-Caliber Season Ahead

Despite Ohtani’s temporary absence on the mound, the Dodgers boast a strong pitching staff. Dustin May is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the season. Additionally, the team is considering implementing a six-man rotation to help manage the workload for Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez reveals a remarkable truth about his bond with Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Focus on Ohtani’s Long-Term Health

The Dodgers’ ultimate goal is clear: to have Ohtani fully healthy and ready to contribute to another World Series championship. While the regular season is important, ensuring Ohtani’s long-term success takes precedence.

Advertisement

The wait to see Ohtani pitch in MLB again will be lengthy, but the Dodgers are steadfast in their long-term plan, prioritizing their star player’s health and future success.