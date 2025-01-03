Trending topics:
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Mets have made significant moves during the MLB offseason, with the acquisition of Juan Soto being the headline-grabber. However, contract negotiations with Pete Alonso remain at an impasse.

Pete Alonso is reportedly seeking a lucrative long-term deal, but MLB insider Robert Murray highlighted that the main obstacle is not the monetary value but the length of the contract.

While Alonso is looking for a long-term contract, the Mets have not been willing to offer the superstar slugger that. The best solution for both sides would be a short-term, high average annual value contract that would allow Alonso to opt out after the first season,” wrote Murray.

Who Are the Favorites to Sign Pete Alonso?

While teams like the Los Angeles Angels have emerged as potential suitors, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi believes the Mets still have the upper hand: “I do not see a team right now that has more interest in [Pete] Alonso than his original employer, the New York Mets.”

A Short-Term Solution with Long-Term Risks

If the Mets fail to secure Alonso soon, another team could step in and meet his demands. A short-term contract with opt-out clauses could bring Alonso back to Queens, but it might also leave the Mets in a similar predicament next offseason.

“But with the gap in negotiations, it’s allowing other teams the opportunity topry Alonso away from the Mets,” Murray added. “Among the teams that make sense include the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs.”

Alonso and the Mets: An Uncertain Future

Mets fans are anxiously awaiting news of Alonso’s return to Queens. However, with the clock ticking toward the MLB season and negotiations stalled, the prospect of Alonso donning a different uniform in 2026 is becoming increasingly plausible. The Mets must act decisively to retain their star slugger, or risk losing one of the cornerstones of their lineup to a rival team.

