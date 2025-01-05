NCAAF Rumors: Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers could lose Texas HC Steve Sarkisian amid NFL interest

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the CFP Quarterfinal and will take on the juggernaut in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Ahead of the game, Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers were made aware of reports suggesting they may be without head coach Steve Sarkisian next season.

The Longhorns have engireened a turnaround to their program since Sarkisian‘s arrival in Austin. The 50-year-old head coach has led the program back to the top, and is just two wins away from delivering the school its first championship under the CFB playoff format. It will be a tall task, as the menacing Buckeyes stand in their way. However, Texas will give their 100% effort, as this is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Moreover, for Sarkisian and Ewers it could be their last shot at the National Championship. While Ewers has yet to make a decision on his future, whether he’ll declare for the NFL Draft or stay in school for his senior year, Sarkisian could also be heading for the big leagues, according to reports from an NFL insider.

“I would expect some teams to call and inquire about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has drawn some interest from the NFL level,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said during ESPN’s NFL Countdown.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian smiles after a play during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024.

Although Sarkisian has often stated his desire to stay at The Forty Acres and make the Longhorns a powerhouse in the NCAA, it could all be subject to change should an NFL team come knocking at his door.

New era in Austin?

While the main goal in Texas remains the same and the focus is entirely on their January 10 matchup against Ohio State, the future could look a lot different if Sarkisian decides to move on to the NFL. Arch Manning is set to be the starter for the burnt orange next season, and has stated he doesn’t intend to enter the transfer portal, but Sarkisian’s departure could change it all.

However, at the moment, it’s nothing more than buzz and rumors, and Sarkisian probably won’t speak on the topic until the season comes to a close, and he hopes it won’t be until January 20.

Jim Harbaugh’s case

Sarkisian could be looking to follow former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s steps. After winning the 2023 National Championship, Harbaugh took a head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, Sarkisian could plan something similar if this season finishes with siverware for the Horns.

Regardless, unlike Sarkisian, Harbaugh already had head coaching experience in the NFL. While Sarkisian had been a quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders and an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, his main goal at the moment seems to be taking Texas back to college football’s elite.