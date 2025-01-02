One country that has proven to be a hotbed for young talent in Major League Baseball (MLB) is Japan. The latest example of this is Shohei Ohtani, the reigning World Series champion, who is one of the many players MLB has brought over from Japan. Now, another Japanese star is aiming to join the league: Roki Sasaki, a highly coveted prospect who is drawing interest from both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

The MLB has already set the opening game date for April, with spring training beginning in March. During this time, teams will have the opportunity to strengthen their rosters with available talent. Sasaki is one of the top targets in this offseason, with both the Yankees and Mets reportedly showing interest in acquiring him.

However, a recent statement from Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, could shift the dynamics of the situation. While Sasaki himself has not confirmed anything, Wolfe spoke to SportsNet New York about Sasaki’s potential future and how New York’s top franchises might fare in the race to secure his services.

“I think you can argue that a small- or mid-market team might be more beneficial for him, as a way to start his MLB career in a softer environment, given his journey from Japan and everything he’s been through,” Wolfe said. This could complicate matters for the Yankees and Mets, as both are among the league’s premier teams.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Wolfe prefers Sasaki to join a different franchise

As Sasaki’s manager continues to await the player’s decision regarding his MLB future, Wolfe also shared his thoughts on the best fit for Sasaki in the league this season. “It could be beneficial for him to be in a smaller market, but I’m not sure how he views it yet because we haven’t had a chance to discuss it. However, I don’t think market size will play a significant role in his decision,” Wolfe said.

Despite this, Sasaki may be considering the impressive offers from both New York franchises as an ideal entry point into MLB. However, there are other factors to weigh if the Japanese star intends to make the jump to the U.S. and play professionally.

When Sasaki could make his decision

With the MLB world eagerly awaiting Sasaki’s decision, reports suggest that the Japanese player could announce his choice between January 15 and 27. This window may mark the moment he reveals which MLB team he will join for his debut season.