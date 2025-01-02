The New York Yankees face a pivotal decision at second base heading into the 2025 MLB season. With Oswaldo Cabrera as the primary option and DJ LeMahieu showing clear signs of decline, the front office must address this critical position to remain competitive.

LeMahieu, despite his illustrious career, has struggled significantly in recent seasons. His offensive production has dropped dramatically, and his defensive abilities have diminished. At 36 years old, a return to his previous form seems increasingly unlikely.

Cabrera, meanwhile, offers versatility across multiple infield positions but may not provide the offensive consistency needed as a full-time starter at second base. In light of these challenges, Brandon Lowe, the Tampa Bay Rays’ power-hitting infielder, has surfaced as a potential solution. According to CBS Sports analyst Mike Axisa, Lowe could be a game-changer for the Yankees.

“To me, Lowe is the best infield trade target, and we can safely assume he’s available because the Rays will trade anyone at any time. A lefty with 30-homer power and good enough defensive chops at second base would make the Yankees better,” Axisa noted.

Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brandon Lowe: The Missing Piece for the Yankees’ Puzzle

Lowe brings a potent left-handed bat, capable of delivering 30 home runs, coupled with solid defensive skills at second base. His age and potential for further growth make him a valuable addition to any roster. Furthermore, his current contract, which includes a club option for 2026, provides financial flexibility and stability for the Yankees.

Building Around Stars

With Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole in their prime, the Yankees are under pressure to construct a roster capable of contending for the World Series. Addressing the second base void is essential to achieving this goal. Adding a player like Lowe would not only bolster the lineup but also reinforce the infield with defensive reliability.

The Yankees’ MLB offseason decisions will be pivotal, as their ability to strengthen this key position could shape their chances of securing a championship in the years to come.