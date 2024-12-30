MLB News: Roki Sasaki’s agent reveals what the Japanese pitcher truly wants for his career

Roki Sasaki is a pitcher under the radar of around 20 teams, and recently, his agent had to clarify some important points about how Sasaki will choose his MLB team, as well as the ultimate goal he has for his career in the league.

According to the latest statements from his agent, Joel Wolfe, Sasaki is focused on leaving his mark in the league and isn’t just looking to play for the money. “He’s a guy that wants to be great. He’s not coming here just to be rich…,” said the Japanese pitcher’s agent. Wolfe emphasized that Sasaki wants to be one of the best. “He wants to be one of the greatest, ever.”

Wolfe also revealed something significant: Sasaki will not consider a team based on how many Japanese players are on the roster, whether one or several. He also requested that no players attend his visits. Additionally, whether or not a team meets with him in person will not be a deciding factor; all teams are still being considered.

Sasaki will have full control over the decision-making process. Wolfe revealed that Sasaki will have the final say, as the Japanese pitcher is “calling the shots” among the 20 MLB teams that have shown interest in signing him for the upcoming season. The decision could be revealed between January 15 and 23.

Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) pitches against Mexico during the second inning of a semifinal game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Developing story…