Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Roki Sasaki’s agent reveals what the Japanese pitcher truly wants for his career

The agent for the Japanese pitcher, who is under the radar of more than 20 MLB teams, recently spoke out and revealed what Roki Sasaki’s ultimate goal in the league would be.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Japan is seen after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake on the 12th anniversary prior to the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Sasaki lost his father and grand parents.
© Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki #14 of Japan is seen after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake on the 12th anniversary prior to the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Sasaki lost his father and grand parents.

By Richard Tovar

Roki Sasaki is a pitcher under the radar of around 20 teams, and recently, his agent had to clarify some important points about how Sasaki will choose his MLB team, as well as the ultimate goal he has for his career in the league.

According to the latest statements from his agent, Joel Wolfe, Sasaki is focused on leaving his mark in the league and isn’t just looking to play for the money. “He’s a guy that wants to be great. He’s not coming here just to be rich…,” said the Japanese pitcher’s agent. Wolfe emphasized that Sasaki wants to be one of the best. “He wants to be one of the greatest, ever.”

Wolfe also revealed something significant: Sasaki will not consider a team based on how many Japanese players are on the roster, whether one or several. He also requested that no players attend his visits. Additionally, whether or not a team meets with him in person will not be a deciding factor; all teams are still being considered.

Advertisement

Sasaki will have full control over the decision-making process. Wolfe revealed that Sasaki will have the final say, as the Japanese pitcher is “calling the shots” among the 20 MLB teams that have shown interest in signing him for the upcoming season. The decision could be revealed between January 15 and 23.

Roki Sasaki throwing

Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) pitches against Mexico during the second inning of a semifinal game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Sean McDermott makes decision on Josh Allen’s status as Bills starter vs Patriots
NFL

Sean McDermott makes decision on Josh Allen’s status as Bills starter vs Patriots

NFL News: DeMeco Ryans grants surprising fresh start to new Texans Star
NFL

NFL News: DeMeco Ryans grants surprising fresh start to new Texans Star

Video: Jauan Jennings is thrown into the stands and slapped by two Lions players
NFL

Video: Jauan Jennings is thrown into the stands and slapped by two Lions players

NFL News: CJ Gardner-Johnson reflects on his mistake and the lesson learned in Week 16
NFL

NFL News: CJ Gardner-Johnson reflects on his mistake and the lesson learned in Week 16

Better Collective Logo