The New York Mets and New York Yankees, perennial contenders with deep pockets, are reportedly both eyeing Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki for a potential jump to the MLB in 2025. The Chiba Lotte Marines star has drawn significant interest, and the two New York franchises are among the frontrunners, according to multiple reports.

Recent rumors suggested both the Mets and Yankees made offers to Sasaki on the same day, signaling their aggressive pursuit. However, the bidding war appears far from over, with at least two other teams reportedly in the mix.

MLB insider Kennedy Landry reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Texas Rangers have emerged as serious contenders, even holding an in-person meeting with Sasaki. “The Rangers met with Roki Sasaki in person last week,” Landry wrote.

“Chris Young said the meeting went well, but he did not want to elaborate further out of respect for him and his process. ‘We really enjoyed our time, but that’s about the extent of anything I will say on that today,’ Young said.”

oki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

While less concrete, the San Francisco Giants have also been mentioned as a possible destination. Speculation suggests the Pacific Time Zone could be a draw for Japanese players, as noted by Pedro Moreira of FanSided. However, this connection remains largely speculative at this point.

Mets president acknowledges challenges in pursuit of Sasaki

The New York Mets face stiff competition in their pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. With the crosstown rival Yankees, as well as the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants also reportedly in the mix, the Mets recognize the difficulty of landing the coveted right-hander.

Despite reports suggesting Sasaki is nearing a decision, Mets president David Stearns offered a measured outlook following the Winter Meetings. “We’re going to give it our best shot,” Stearns told reporters, acknowledging the complexities of the situation.

“It’s very difficult in these processes to truly understand what a player’s preference is,” Stearns explained, emphasizing the unique nature of recruiting international free agents like Sasaki. “This isn’t a normal free-agent recruitment process.”

Sasaki’s stats in Japan

Sasaki has established himself as one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball during his time with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). From 2021 to 2024, he posted a dominant 2.02 ERA and an impressive 32% strikeout rate, showcasing his potential to be a future ace in the major leagues.

With such a promising track record, the Mets and Yankees face a crucial period in their pursuit of Sasaki. The coming weeks will be pivotal as the young star weighs his options and decides where he will begin his MLB career.