MLB Rumors: NY Mets may have a way to snatch Kyle Tucker from Blue Jays, NY Yankees

During the MLB free agency, the New York Mets have yet to make a major splash despite losing key players like Pete Alonso. However, they may have found a way to land the premier name of this offseason, Kyle Tucker, despite intense competition from the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

While the Yankees and Blue Jays were initially viewed as the frontrunners, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that the Mets could secure the star outfielder by leveraging Steve Cohen’s deep resources.

“They’ll check in on it, and if this market is not what he [Tucker] wants it to be, they could swoop in,” Sammon noted. “They could be that team that uses those resources of Steve Cohen to their advantage and say, ‘Hey, here’s a shorter offer, but the AAV (annual average value) is going to be pretty high.’ That does entice guys sometimes”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports indicate Tucker was originally seeking a long-term deal worth at least $400 million, a price tag that narrows the field to big-market franchises like the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants, and Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker during a game with the Chicago Cubs. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, in a recent USA Today Sports report, insider Bob Nightengale noted that Tucker is reportedly willing to make sacrifices amid the Mets’ interest. The outfielder could opt for a higher annual salary on a shorter-term deal, allowing him to hit the market again sooner.

Advertisement

Tucker would be a perfect fit for the Mets

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets know Blue Jays’ reported decision on Kyle Tucker after signing Okamoto

The former Chicago Cubs outfielder was previously seen as the likely next addition for the Toronto Blue Jays—at least until Toronto pivoted to sign Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal.

Advertisement

With the Yankees focused heavily on re-signing Cody Bellinger, the Mets have emerged as the front-runners to land Tucker. According to industry insider Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Mets’ current roster construction makes the move almost a necessity.

“At one point, the Blue Jays looked like the best candidate to give Kyle Tucker a long-term deal,” Nicholson-Smith said during a recent appearance on The JD Bunkis Podcast. “Now I would say that’s the Mets. Because you look at the Mets roster, they have Tyrone Taylor starting in one outfield spot on their projection. They have Carson Benge… starting in one of their other outfield spots. So clearly, the Mets need to add another outfielder. And Kyle Tucker is out there. The Mets spend like nobody else”.

Advertisement