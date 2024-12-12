As MLB teams prepare for the highly anticipated 2025 season, the New York Yankees are positioning themselves to make bold moves in the market. With significant savings from Juan Soto’s decision to join the New York Mets, the Yankees have turned their focus to other high-profile targets.

Despite saving the $760 million they reportedly offered Soto, the Yankees are not short on ambition. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is exploring several marquee names, including Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Anthony Santander.

However, one name stands out above the rest: Cody Bellinger. The Yankees are reportedly keen on acquiring the Chicago Cubs’ slugger, with Heyman revealing that New York is prepared to make a substantial offer. Negotiations between the two franchises are ongoing, but the Cubs’ demands are a sticking point. “The Cubs are asking the Yankees to take on nearly the full $52.5 million Bellinger is owed over the next couple of years,” Heyman noted.

This financial hurdle has created a challenging dynamic. “The Yankees are expecting more cash coming back,” Heyman added, underscoring the complications in striking a deal. As talks continue, all eyes are on Bellinger, whose decision could shape the Yankees’ offseason strategy.

Tuesday September 10, 2024. Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago cubs, 3-6 in the second game of a three game series at Dodger stadium. Pictured is former Dodger, now Cubs Outfielder Cody Bellinger in the dugout.

Yankees’ options if Bellinger’s deal falls through

The New York Yankees enter the upcoming season as one of the favorites to contend for the title, following a strong 2024 campaign. With high expectations, the organization is actively exploring alternative plans to address the potential void left by Juan Soto and prepare for the possibility that Cody Bellinger’s deal might fall through in the coming days.

Among their options, according to Heyman, is an ambitious pursuit of Mets star Pete Alonso. Alonso, a key contributor for the Mets during their postseason run, has reportedly piqued the Yankees’ interest. If the Mets decide not to present a serious offer to retain him, Alonso could represent a significant acquisition for the Yankees, adding power and consistency to their lineup.

“Alonso, beloved by Mets fans, is also said to have some interest in going to the Yankees if the Mets never seriously engage with him. (The Yankees also might not mind poaching Alonso after their $760M bid to retain superstar Juan Soto was topped by the Mets’ winning offer of $765M,)” Heyman wrote in his column.

Bellinger’s stats: Why the Yankees are interested?

Cody Bellinger brings an impressive resume, including being named Rookie of the Year, winning the 2020 World Series, earning two MLB All-Star selections, and receiving a Gold Glove award. Despite the Chicago Cubs missing the playoffs last year, Bellinger stood out as one of their most impactful players, delivering a strong performance throughout the season.

In 130 games, Bellinger recorded 516 at-bats, scoring 72 runs with 137 hits. He hit 18 home runs, stole nine bases, and drew 45 walks. While his numbers show room for improvement, they highlight the skillset that makes him an attractive option for the Yankees. The player is reportedly optimistic that discussions between the Yankees and Cubs could lead to him joining the Bronx Bombers for the 2025 season.