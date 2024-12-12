One of the most significant letdowns of the 2024 NFL regular season was the New York Jets. What many speculated could be Aaron Rodgers‘ final season in the league turned into a nightmare, as the team failed to secure a playoff berth. Even the midseason addition of star wide receiver Davante Adams wasn’t enough to turn things around, leaving the Jets eliminated with four weeks still remaining in the regular season.

The Jets‘ inability to break their playoff drought, now stretching to 14 years, can be attributed to several factors. Fans, frustrated by yet another disappointing campaign, voiced their displeasure across social media, demanding changes and accountability to end this prolonged losing streak.

While the Jets’ struggles in key games were evident, Rodgers suggested that the team’s problems went beyond individual performances. Speaking candidly, he hinted at an issue that transcends the field.

Garrett Wilson, one of the Jets’ standout players, described the team as “losing their gene.” Rodgers echoed this sentiment, but his comments, shared with the Associated Press, sparked mixed reactions among fans. “I mean, it might be something like that,” Rodgers said. “It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well.”

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets.

For a franchise and its loyal supporters desperate for a turnaround, these remarks may have cut deep. As the Jets look ahead to 2025, questions about leadership, strategy, and culture loom large.

Rodgers on what the franchise needs to do

In addition to his well-known remarks on topics beyond football, Rodgers addressed the New York Jets’ front office and the organization as a whole, emphasizing the need for introspection and change. With 14 straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Jets must look inward for solutions to break the cycle.

Rodgers delivered a clear message to the team, urging them to find a way to reverse their prolonged struggles. “Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point,” he said. However, Rodgers followed his optimistic tone with a more pointed message aimed at the decision-makers.

“The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper management, by the staff. But in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life,” Rodgers explained. “And at some point, everybody’s going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins.”

Rodgers on Wilson’s comments

Rodgers also weighed in on Garrett Wilson’s recent comments regarding the Jets’ failure to make the playoffs, offering his perspective on the team’s struggles. “I don’t know what the proper nomenclature is for the situation where we’ve lost some leads or haven’t been able to take the lead late in the game, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We haven’t been great in situational football,” Rodgers noted.

The veteran quarterback was candid about the team’s performance this season, breaking it down in football terms. “We just haven’t quite figured out how to get that special sauce worked out, mixed up,” he said. “It’s close. A lot of great guys are in the locker room. There’s a good mix of veterans and young guys, but we just haven’t quite put it all together.”