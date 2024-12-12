The Detroit Lions have one of the best records in the 2024 NFL season. Only one team shares their 12-1 record, and it’s none other than two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Jared Goff, however, knows that the team still has to get the job done.

Even though they’re seen as arguably the best team in the National Football League right now, the Lions have yet to clinch their division. Therefore, Goff warned his teammates not to take their foot off the gas.

“We have to keep winning,” Goff said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “We’d love to say at 12-1 our division’s wrapped up, but it’s not even close. We’ve got two teams on our heels that are pushing us pretty hard. We’ve got to keep winning. I’m sure they’re just waiting for us to lose.”

Goff, Lions facing fierce competition in the NFC North

The Lions are part of one of the toughest divisions in the NFL right now. Despite being 12-1, Goff and company can’t celebrate yet as the Minnesota Vikings are just one game behind.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff (16) sets up a play during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on November 24, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Green Bay Packers are 9-4, yet Jordan Love’s team can still aspire with the top spot in the NFC North. Therefore, Goff has a fair point. The Lions may have been almost perfect so far, but the 2024 NFL season isn’t over yet.

The upcoming weeks will put Goff and Lions to the test, with Dan Campbell’s team facing a series of challenging games to close out the regular season. The upcoming game will be against another Super Bowl contender.

A challenging schedule ahead for Goff’s Lions

The Lions will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to Ford Field on Sunday, December 15, in a game that could be very telling for their championship aspirations. But it won’t end there.

The Bills clash will be followed by a divisional game, with the Lions traveling to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Goff and company will once again hit the road the next week to play the San Francisco 49ers, who made it to the Super Bowl last season.

The 2024 NFL regular season finale will see Detroit take on another NFC North rival, with the Vikings coming to town in Week 18. We’ll have to wait and see whether Goff and company already have the division title under their belt by then.