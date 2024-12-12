Matthew Stafford is much more than the QB of the Los Angeles Rams: he’s a true wealth-generating machine, both on and off the field. His journey began as the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and the rest is history.

Throughout NFL his career, he’s accumulated impressive multimillion-dollar contracts, starting with his historic deal with the Detroit Lions, all the way to his current extension with the Rams, coached by Sean McVay.

But his fortune doesn’t just come from his athlete’s salary—renowned brands have also sought to partner with him, and his investments outside of football have further diversified his financial portfolio. Check out his net worth.

What is Matthew Stafford’s net worth?

Matthew Stafford is one of the most successful and highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. As of December 2024, he boasts a net worth of $150 million and earns an annual salary of $50 million for his role with the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates a touchdown during the NFL, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 6, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

The star player clinched a Super Bowl victory in 2021 with his current team, giving a significant boost to his fortune. Over the course of his career, he has earned approximately $364.3 million in NFL contracts.

His most recent deal, signed in 2022 with the Rams, is worth $160 million over four years, featuring a $60 million signing bonus and $130 million in guaranteed money, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Celebrity Net Worth.

Stafford’s wealth not only reflects his on-field success but also his smart financial decisions off the field, making him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in the league and one of the most popular among his peers.

Matthew Stafford’s endorsments

Until 2019, Matthew Stafford earned around $5 million annually from his sponsorship deals. Some of his most notable partnerships include collaborations with well-known brands such as Ford and Nike.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He has also worked with American Express, linking his image with high-end financial services, and has been involved with Hyundai and MGM Resorts, participating in advertising campaigns and public appearances.

These collaborations have not only boosted his income but have also strengthened his reputation as a reliable and high-performing athlete, keeping him a visible figure in both the sports and advertising worlds.

Matthew Stafford’s career earnings through the years

Los Angeles Rams

2026 | $31 million

2025 | $32 million

2024 | $31 million

2023 | $27.5 million

2022 | $61.5 million

2021 | $20 million

Detroit Lions

2020 | $8.3 million

2019 | $32.7 million

2018 | $16.5 million

2017 | $51 million

2016 | $17 million

2015 | $9.5 million

2014 | $15 million

2013 | $18.5 million

2012 | $11.5 million

2011 | $9.3 million

2010 | $26.9 million

2009 | $3.1 million

Matthew Stafford’s real estate holdings

Matthew Stafford has made significant investments in luxury real estate, particularly in Hidden Hills, California. In recent years, he and his wife, Kelly Stafford, have acquired several high-end properties in the area.

In 2022, they acquired two neighboring ranch-style homes that were part of Drake’s estate. They paid $5 million for one and $6 million for the other, later listing them for $5.7 million and $6.8 million, respectively.

Additionally, in 2023, the Staffords purchased a $10.5 million winery estate in Hidden Hills, complete with its own boutique winery, Wish Vineyards. Later that same year, they acquired a $28 million mansion in the same area.

The property is a modern 15,000-square-foot home located atop a hill. This estate was previously part of Jennifer Lopez’s property, and now the Staffords own a 3-acre compound with two homes and two pools.