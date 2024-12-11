MLB News: Mets GM David Stearns makes it clear on adding key player to support Juan Soto

The New York Mets have made a splash this MLB offseason by signing superstar Juan Soto, one of the most coveted free agents. However, the team isn’t stopping there—they’re looking to strengthen further by adding a teammate to back up Soto, with GM David Stearns making it clear that the team is committed to bolstering its roster

Throughout his time with the Mets, Pete Alonso has amassed 781 hits and 226 home runs, becoming one of the franchise’s most impactful players. He also played a key role in one of the most memorable moments in Mets postseason history, hitting a crucial ninth-inning homer against the Milwaukee Brewers that turned the game around and sent the Mets to the NL Division Series.

After six seasons in a New York Mets uniform, Alonso has become a free agent for the first time in his career. While his performance last season didn’t meet expectations, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has made it clear that bringing Alonso back is a priority.

“We’d love to bring Pete back… Pete’s been a great Met. He’s had some enormous hits for us, and we’ll see where that goes,” Stearns said, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mets Fans and Team Eager to See Pete Alonso Return

Beyond his power at the plate, Alonso is a fan favorite, highly respected by his teammates and manager Carlos Mendoza. “It would mean a lot, especially a guy like Pete… Everybody knows what he brings to the table—power, quality at-bats. But his ability to post day in and day out, as a manager, that’s a really good feeling,” Mendoza said, per MLB.com.

Other Free-Agent Options for the Mets

While Pete Alonso remains the sentimental favorite, the Mets are also exploring other options in free agency. Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, and Josh Bell are among the names the team is considering to bolster their lineup.