MLB Rumors: Yankees react to Juan Soto loss with groundbreaking deal for ace pitcher

The New York Yankees shocked many when Juan Soto left for their city rivals in the MLB. However, the team wasted no time and made a bold decision: sign a top-tier pitcher.

Max Fried has reportedly signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees. Fried, a key player for the Atlanta Braves, is known for his consistency and effectiveness on the mound. According to Ryan Morik from FoxNews.com, this deal is now the largest ever awarded to a left-handed pitcher.

Fried has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable pitchers. With a 3.23 ERA in 29 starts during the 2024 season and a career ERA of 3.07, his ability to induce weak contact and generate ground balls makes him a valuable asset for any team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Strategic Move for the Yankees

Though Fried’s contract represents a significant investment, it significantly strengthens the New York Yankees‘ pitching rotation. Alongside Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees now boast an elite group of pitchers.

Advertisement

Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This signing could have implications for Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes, as the Yankees will need to make room for Fried, who will earn more than $27 million per year. The move also raises questions about the future of the team’s other pitchers.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees' bold decision to pass on Mets' Juan Soto deal could alter future

Yankees Seeking Further Reinforcements

Despite their significant investment in Fried, the Yankees still have areas of need, particularly in the infield corners and left field. However, with this signing, the Yankees are clearly committed to staying competitive and aiming for another MLB World Series title. While Soto’s departure was a setback, the team has responded aggressively in the free-agent market.