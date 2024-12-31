Three Dodgers teammates of Shohei Ohtani puzzled by MLB's planned new rule

Major League Baseball (MLB) is looking to expand its fan base in the coming years, and with the NBA’s declining viewership in mind, they’re aiming to avoid following that same trend. To boost the game’s appeal, MLB is considering several new rule changes, one of which has sparked mixed reactions from Los Angeles Dodgers players, including Shohei Ohtani’s teammates.

Reports indicate that MLB plans to introduce a new rule during the upcoming All-Star Game to gauge its potential impact. While the timing and implementation of this rule in the regular season remain speculative, three Dodgers players have already shared their thoughts on the proposed “Golden At-Bat” rule.

In early December, MLB outlined several initiatives for the future, one of which was the Golden At-Bat rule. The concept is simple: teams would be allowed to select a pivotal moment in the game to send their best hitter to the plate, regardless of where they stand in the batting order.

Supporters believe the rule could inject more excitement and drama into the game, offering teams a chance to capitalize on tough nights. However, opinions are divided. Tyler Glasnow, a teammate of Ohtani’s, expressed his cautious optimism: “It sounds intriguing. Baseball is so reliant on tradition,” he said in The Chris Rose Rotation.

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after a third out in the ninth inning to win the NLDS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Friday October 11, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeat Padres, 2-0.

Ohtani’s teammate shares his thoughts

Glasnow expressed his thoughts on the new rule the MLB is planning to implement, and he didn’t have negative things to say about it. In fact, he believes the new rule could bring a fresh perspective to the game.

“There have been some rule changes, but you worry that maybe you don’t want to make too many changes too quickly. But the other part of me thinks it’s pretty funny,” Glasnow said.

Other Dodgers players see it differently

While Glasnow, as Ohtani’s teammate, was intrigued by the rule, other Dodgers players like Blake Treinen and Jack Flaherty are concerned about its potential impact. They worry about what could happen if MLB decides to move forward with the rule, as they are not in favor of such a change.

Despite the mixed reactions, one thing is clear: MLB is exploring ways to make the game more appealing. With that goal in mind, the Golden At-Bat rule could be one of the potential solutions to enhance the competitiveness of the league.

