With the New York Yankees narrowly missing out on the MLB title last season, their sights are set on the 2025 campaign, where they aim to end their title drought dating back to 2009. To achieve this, the Yankees are likely focused on retaining key players from last season’s roster.

As free agency opens, one player the Yankees could target is Tim Hill, who had a standout season. Sources suggest that Hill, who impressed in 2024, is high on the team’s list of priorities for next season.

Hill posted a 2.05 ERA over 44 regular-season innings and a 1.08 ERA in 8 1/3 playoff innings, making him a key target for the Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that Hill could be a part of the Yankees’ 2025 plans, especially after the team has already secured other crucial players for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An alternative for the Yankees if Hill doesn’t return

If Hill does not return, the Yankees are exploring other options. According to reports from Newman, the team is making every effort to bring Hill back, knowing what they can expect from him moving forward.

New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill 54 is throwing during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y.

Advertisement

However, the Yankees are also eyeing Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Chafin, who had a strong 2024 season. With the Yankees looking to strengthen their roster, Chafin represents a solid alternative, particularly as Hill’s situation remains unresolved.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees reportedly out on all-star Nolan Arenado amid trade buzz

The Yankees’ offer for Hill last year

Nearly a year ago, Hill signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the White Sox after being non-tendered by the Padres. His strong late-season performance with the Yankees positions him well for another guaranteed deal this winter.

Advertisement

Despite his age and somewhat inconsistent history, Hill’s performance in 2024 should keep him in the conversation for a one-year contract. This relatively modest price tag is an advantage for a Yankees team already projected to exceed the highest luxury tax threshold.