The Alabama Crimson Tide didn’t have the Reliaquest Bowl performance they expected and struggled tremendously against the Michigan Wolverines. Alabama lost 13-19, though the score makes it seem closer than it truly was. To make matters worse, Kalen DeBoer lost a star teammate of Jalen Milroe to an upper-body injury.

It was a perfect example of pathetic fallacy for Alabama during the Reliaquest Bowl. In the first quarter, tempestuous rain poured down at Raymond James Stadium, causing all kinds of issues for the Tide’s offense. Milroe committed three turnovers in his first ten plays—an interception and two fumbles—giving the Wolverines an early 16-0 lead.

The sky cleared, though. In typical Florida weather, the sun came out in full force, as Alabama rallied together and hoped for a comeback. However, another tough blow would be delivered to DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

Star linebacker Jihaad Campbell suffered an upper-body injury and was sidelined for the second half of the game. Campbell was reportedly playing through what would be his final college football game. He registered ten tackles in the first half alone, but unfortunately, his final outing ended on a sour note.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 talks with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide after a receiver was ruled out of bounds on the 11-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma.

“Jihaad Campbell has taken his pads off and has his left shoulder heavily wrapped,” Katie Windham of Bama Central reported.

Despite the injury, Campbell stayed on the sidelines with his teammates to watch the game’s conclusion. Ultimately, the first half deficit was too big to overcome and the Crimson Tide lost 19-13 to the Wolverines.

Jalen Milroe’s disastrous outing

During what could’ve been his final game with Alabama, Jalen Milroe put on a very disappointing performance. The Tide’s quarterback finished the game with 192 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

However, his game was largely defined by a horrendous first quarter. Under an unforgiving, pouring shower of grief, Milroe committed three costly turnovers in Alabama’s territory—turnovers that proved decisive in the team’s loss. Even when the weather no longer played a role on the field, Milroe’s accuracy remained a struggle, and his teammates began losing patience with some of his mistakes.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after his team’s victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe had the chance to put all his mistakes away with a possible game-winning drive, but the offense stalled in the redzone and Michigan left Tampa with the win.

If Milroe officially declares for the NFL Draft, this lackluster outing could hurt his stock and cause him to drop down team boards. Though Michigan’s defense is widely acknowledged as a top unit in the NCAA, Milroe’s performance against the Wolverines is head-scratching, nevertheless.

10-win season streak comes to an end

DeBoer’s first year in Tuscaloosa has certainly been underwhelming. The Crimson Tide failed to make the SEC Championship, missed out on the 12-team College Football Playoffs, and has now lost their sixteen-season streak of 10 win-seasons.

Alabama hadn’t won less than ten games in a year since 2007. As DeBoer couldn’t keep the streak alive, it begs the question: was the streak a testament to Alabama, or simply to Nick Saban?

As for Michigan, they end 2024 the same way they started it. On January 1st, the Wolverines defeated Alabama at the Rose Bowl and advanced to the National Championship. On December 31st, Michigan took down Alabama once again, though this time in a less pivotal matchup.

