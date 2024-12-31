NBA announces major sanctions for Miami Heat and Houston Rockets stars following serious altercation

The drama unfolded during the game at Toyota Center when Houston Rockets star Amen Thompson and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro were at the center of a heated exchange. The situation escalated quickly, with Herro ending up on the floor and players from both teams getting involved in the fray. In response, the NBA has now announced the penalties for those involved.

In an official statement published on social media on Tuesday, the league announced the sanctions following the altercation. Rockets star Amen Thompson received the most severe penalty: a two-game suspension without pay. The other significant sanction was handed to Heat guard Terry Rozier, who was suspended for one game without pay.

Thompson’s suspension is a result of his actions in initiating the confrontation by throwing Tyler Herro to the floor. As a result, Thompson will miss the Rockets’ upcoming games against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the Boston Celtics on Friday. Rozier, who became involved after Herro was already on the floor, will be absent for Miami’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Though Thompson and Rozier received the most serious penalties, they were not the only players facing consequences. Rockets guard Jalen Green was fined $35,000, while Herro was also fined $25,000. Both players avoided suspension, meaning they will be available to play for their respective teams in the coming games.

Amen Thompson #1 poses for a portrait during Houston Rockets Media Day at Toyota Center on September 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Rockets coach Udoka faces hefty fine

The fallout from Sunday’s altercation wasn’t limited to the players. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was also ejected by the officials during the game. However, the NBA deemed his actions after the ejection — particularly failing to leave the court in a timely manner and verbally abusing the officials — warranted further punishment.

As a result, Udoka has been slapped with a hefty $50,000 fine, the largest imposed on any individual involved in the confrontation. Assistant coach Ben Sullivan was also ejected, though no further fines or suspensions were announced for him.

In addition to the coaching staff, Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was fined $35,000 for making reckless contact with a game official during the final moments of the fourth quarter. The league deemed this action serious enough to impose a financial penalty but did not suspend VanVleet.

The Rockets and Heat must turn the page

The altercation overshadowed the game itself, stealing attention from the Miami Heat‘s impressive victory over one of the league’s top teams. Now, Erik Spoelstra‘s squad will look to continue their strong play as they face the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will aim to bounce back from this setback in a crucial showdown with the Dallas Mavericks, who are in close competition with them in the Western Conference standings. The stakes for both teams remain high, as they seek to shake off the distractions and focus on the court.