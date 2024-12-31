Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message on Steelers' Justin Fields, Russell Wilson extensions

In the midst of a rough patch for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger gave his opinion on whether Russell Wilson and Justin Fields should have contract extensions for the 2025 NFL season.

Ben Roethlisberger as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered a bad streak of three consecutive losses to Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 NFL season, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Wrapped in doubt, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will terminate their contracts at the end of the season and legend Ben Roethlisberger has spoken out about his possible extension.

The Steelers’ backdrop casts doubt on whether quarterback Wilson has what it takes for Mike Tomlin’s team to contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Justin Fields, who began the current season as the starting QB, has suffered injuries that have kept him off the field. Extensions are starting to be a strong theme coming out of the Pittsburgh organization.

It is clear that the Steelers are focused on the upcoming playoffs, and this will be an instance that will define many aspects of the upcoming season, such as the continuity of Wilson and Fields. Roethlisberger knows it’s an important time to talk.

Roethlisberger’s opinion on extensions to Wilson and Fields

“I would do everything I could to sign him and also try to keep Justin Fields. That would be my wish list. I would try to keep them both. I would keep Russ at the position and let Fields continue to learn,” Big Ben declared on his Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

“I think Russell Wilson has earned a healthy contract extension. He’s played well, especially in the middle stretch of the season, except for the last two games. Russ is a fest-or-famine guy. He has one of the best deep passes in the league,” Roethlisberger said of Wilson’s possible extension in the Steelers.

Wilson’s contractual situation

According to various sources, it is conceivable that Wilson could receive a three-year, $100 million contract offer, an amount similar to Baker Mayfield’s deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers’ starting quarterback signed a one-year minimum deal as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The 36-year-old player has admitted that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh and has also expressed that he wants to play past the age of 40. However, his advanced age makes a big offer a risky investment.

Will Fields stay with the Steelers?

Fields’ early-season performance has been positive and has attracted several franchises that may need the Steelers quarterback’s services as a starter for another team. It is still unclear how much money the 25-year-old player could command from the Pittsburgh organization.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

