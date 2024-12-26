MLB News: Walker Buehler shares a message to Dodgers fans frustrated over Christmas jerseys

Walker Buehler, the charismatic pitcher who captured the hearts of Los Angeles Dodgers fans, has turned the page to a new chapter in his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

Buehler’s departure from Los Angeles marks the end of an era for the Dodgers. During his tenure, the right-hander became a cornerstone of the franchise, earning admiration for his dedication and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments. His standout performance in the World Series, where he played a pivotal role in securing the championship, solidified his status as a fan favorite.

However, injuries have hampered his performance in recent years. A Tommy John surgery in 2022 sidelined him for much of the season, forcing him to battle to regain his peak form. Despite these challenges, Buehler consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the team and the city of Los Angeles.

What Message Did Buehler Send to Dodgers Fans?

Given Walker Buehler’s popularity among Dodgers fans, it is unsurprising that many received a number 21 jersey for Christmas. The 30-year-old pitcher, who maintains a deep connection to the Dodgers franchise despite his move to the Red Sox expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he continues to receive.

Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the ninth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“The #21 Dodgers unis you guys got today are still cool! I’m gonna wear a different one next year, but I appreciate y’all rockin’ em nonetheless!” Buehler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This touching gesture reflects the strong bond Buehler forged with the Dodgers faithful over the years, from his rise as a promising prospect to becoming a cornerstone of the team’s rotation. It’s clear that while Buehler may now wear a different uniform, his gratitude toward Los Angeles and its fans remains steadfast.

This message highlights the deep bond Buehler forged with Los Angeles Dodgers fans, who watched him grow from a promising prospect to a vital part of the team’s rotation.

A New Beginning in Boston

The Red Sox, meanwhile, see Buehler as a key addition to their rotation as they aim for an MLB playoff berth. Boston has been active in the free-agent market, strategically building a roster capable of competing in the highly competitive AL East.

