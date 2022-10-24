The New York Yankees fell short again. Their downfall was predictable and avoidable, and they'll need to sign these 3 players to get back on track.

The New York Yankees' cycle was on full display again this season. They were linked to every star, then Brian Cashman decided not to overpay, and the team fell short in the postseason. It seems like a matchup with the Houston Astros has been this team's ceiling for years.

The Yankees could've had Manny Machado and/or Bryce Harper. They could've pursued Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, Robbie Ray, or traded for Luis Castillo. Instead, they traded for an aging, injury-prone Josh Donaldson making nearly $30 million.

We're talking about a team that's spent $3 billion since 2009 and has no World Series to show for it, and it's hard to justify Cashman keeping his job. So, if he wants to turn things around once and for all, he should target — and get — at least two of these players.

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Yankees Should Target In Free Agency

3. Dansby Swanson

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Gelyber Torres combined for 39 fielding errors last season. That shouldn't happen with a defensive specialist such as Dansby Swanson taking over the starting SS spot.

Moreover, Swanson made great strides as a hitter this season, hitting .277 with an OBP of .329. The Atlanta Braves will sure love to keep him around, but it doesn't sound like he's got that on his plans right now.

2. Willson Contreras

Neither Jose Trevino, nor Kyle Higashioka have ever been or will ever be consistent hitters. That's why the Yankees need to break the bank and pay Willson Contreras as much as he wants, as he's one of the best in business in that regard among catchers.

The Yankees' bottom of the order was horrible for the most part of the year, and it sure showed up in the postseason. The former Chicago Cubs star doesn't strike out often, and he can hit for power and average while also being a great defender.

1. Trea Turner

With DJ LeMahieu struggling with injuries, the Yankees struggled vastly to get on base. They need a leadoff hitter who can actually... lead off the offense, and Trea Turner is one of the best in the game.

The Yankees need a shortstop who can live up to Derek Jeter's standards. The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to extend Turner and risk losing him in free agency, and the Yankees simply cannot afford to miss out on this chance.