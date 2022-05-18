Many baseball players might dream of playing with the New York Yankees at some point in their careers. But not all of them make the most of it, as one prospect cost himself a place in the organization for allegedly stealing from teammates.

Making it to MLB and playing for the New York Yankees is the lifelong dream of millions of people. However, those who actually make it, know they are there for professional reasons and have to behave accordingly.

The Yankees are one of the most popular, wealthiest, and demanding sports franchises in the United States, so any player who gets there has to live up to the expectations. Not only on the ball field, but also off it.

However, it seems that being part of the organization was too much for Jake Sanford, who was cut by the Yankees on Thursday for reportedly stealing from teammates and defrauding fans.

Yankees cut Jake Sanford for allegedly stealing, trying to sell team equipment

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the NY Yankees cut outfield prospect Jake Sanford after he allegedly stole bats and gloves from teammates and later tried to sell them online. On top of that, he is also understood to defraud fans by selling them autographed equipment that he never delivered.

"The Yankees considered Jake Sanford a legitimate hitting prospect who could hit with power and play both corner outfield positions. Among his teammates, however, he was known for stealing," Kuty wrote.

Sanford was selected by the Yankees in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft and spent time in the MiLB with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, before joining the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League this year.