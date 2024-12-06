MLB Rumors: Yankees or Mets? The last play for free agent Juan Soto could shift

The quest to sign MLB Dominican superstar Juan Soto is reaching its final stage, and the remaining five teams — New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers — are competing fiercely for any edge they can get.

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, has asked teams to submit bids without revealing any details, leaving everyone in the dark about which team is leading the race and how high the bidding will go.

Several questions arise about whether the “New York factor” will influence Soto’s decision, or if Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, will surpass any other offer. The Red Sox, too, remain a potential suitor with a real chance of landing Soto.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees seemed to have a slight lead earlier this week. New York believed it would have the “last chance to match or beat” any other offers that came in. However, this information has been called into question.

Who Will Get the Final Shot at Signing Soto: Yankees or Mets?

On a recent episode of Fair Territory, Ken Rosenthal contradicted Mark Feinsand’s report, suggesting that in his view, Boras would give the New York Mets, not the Yankees, the final opportunity to make their bid. “I almost think the Mets will have the final say,” Rosenthal said.

Cohen’s Financial Power May Tip the Scales

While this remains speculative, one thing is clear: Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, is the wealthiest among all the teams vying for Soto’s signature. Cohen’s motivation to bring Soto to Queens is obvious, given his aggressive investment in building a championship-contending team.

Throughout his career, Scott Boras has built a fortune by working with owners who are willing to spend big. If Boras does offer a final chance to one of these five teams, it’s likely to be Cohen, as he has the deepest pockets and is most willing to meet high financial demands.

Money and Comfort: Soto’s Decisive Factors

While Cohen’s financial might puts the Mets in a favorable position, Soto’s decision will ultimately hinge on two main factors: the financial offer and the comfort he feels with each MLB team.

In conclusion, the battle for Soto has become a high-stakes contest, with every team trying to put their best offer on the table in hopes of landing one of baseball’s brightest stars.