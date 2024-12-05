MLB Rumors: The only team Juan Soto would leave the Yankees for, revealed

Juan Soto‘s future remains one of the hottest topics in MLB. The young star, who has proven to be one of the best hitters in baseball, is approaching free agency. However, a controversial comment from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has raised eyebrows regarding Soto’s potential departure from the New York Yankees.

During a recent episode of First Take, Smith responded sharply to Chris Russo’s opinion that the Boston Red Sox could be Soto’s final destination. Russo, who had no inside information, simply expressed, “I have a funny feeling that he might sign with the Red Sox.”

Smith wasted no time in addressing Russo’s statement: “I don’t appreciate you bringing that up if you don’t have inside information,” Smith said firmly. “Don’t be trying to jinx stuff! Don’t do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Is the Only Team Juan Soto Would Leave the Yankees For?

So, what would be the only team that could lure Juan Soto away from the Yankees? For Smith, the Yankees offer everything a player could want: a big city, a rich history, a passionate fan base, and the chance to compete for a championship every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Smith, the only valid reason for Soto to leave the Yankees would be to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. “There is only one excuse on the planet Earth for Juan Soto to leave the New York Yankees, and that’s if you go to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There is no other reason to leave the Yankees.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Juan Soto could set record with $600 million+ deal as baseball’s highest-paid player

According to the ESPN commentator, the Dodgers’ recent success and large market would be the only real appeal for Soto, but even then, Smith maintains that the Yankees would still be the superior choice.

Yankees Still Looking to Improve

While rumors swirl around Soto’s future, the Yankees are focused on improving their roster. The team has shown interest in adding quality pitchers, signaling that they are willing to invest in additional talent—even if they manage to retain Soto for the long term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soto’s decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the future of MLB. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching to see if the young slugger chooses to remain in New York or explore new opportunities elsewhere.