MLB Rumors: Yankees would make one last play to keep free agent Juan Soto

The battle for Juan Soto‘s signature remains one of the most exciting sagas of the MLB offseason. While many teams have expressed interest in the young Dominican star, the New York Yankees seem to have an ace up their sleeve.

According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees believe they will get one final opportunity to match or exceed any offer Soto receives. Feinsand suggests that Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, won’t sign with any team without first bringing the best offer to the Yankees’ table.

This statement has sparked great optimism among Yankees fans, who see it as a sign that Soto might prefer to play in the Bronx. The idea of Soto donning the New York Yankees uniform and becoming the cornerstone of a new dynasty is incredibly appealing to the team’s supporters.

“I think the Yankees believe they will have one last chance to match or beat whatever the best offer is, so why throw out your final number now? Soto and [agent] Scott Boras aren’t signing without taking that final offer back to the Yankees,” Feinsand said.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after drawing a walk in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Why Would Soto Choose the Yankees?

While the Yankees have a significant financial advantage, other factors could influence Soto’s decision. The rich history and tradition of the Yankees, the opportunity to play for a team with championship aspirations, and the potential to become a baseball legend are all compelling reasons to choose New York.

Additionally, the allure of New York City and its vibrant baseball scene is undeniable. While the pressure of playing in such a high-profile market may be challenging, it could also serve as a powerful motivator for a player like Soto.

When Will Soto Make His Decision?

In the coming days, we’ll find out whether the Yankees or another team will secure the Dominican superstar’s signature. One thing is for certain: this saga will continue to capture the attention of fans across the MLB, who will be closely monitoring every new development.

