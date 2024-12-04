Yankees or Mets? Red Sox could be out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes as new report surfaces

The race for the services of Juan Soto, the most coveted star in MLB free agency, has taken a tough turn for the Boston Red Sox, narrowing down to an intense battle between the Big Apple’s eternal rivals: the Yankees and the Mets.

The Yankees, who had Soto for one season and made it to the World Series, appear to have the early advantage. However, the New York Mets, with Steve Cohen‘s deep pockets, are ready to make an irresistible offer.

According to sources close to the negotiations, both the New York Yankees and Mets are in a prime position to secure the signing of the four-time All-Star.Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was clear about Soto’s likely destination:

“I have yet to speak to one person in the industry — executives, agents, etc. — who believes Soto will wind up with any team other than the Yankees or Mets,” Feinsand wrote. “If he signs with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, or any team outside of New York, there will be some very surprised people in the baseball world.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees flys out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A Bid for Soto that Exceeds $600 Million

The bidding for Soto has reached astronomical figures, already exceeding $600 million. Scott Boras, the player’s agent, has confirmed that Soto is now ruling out certain teams from the list of potential destinations.

While a precise signing date hasn’t been set yet, Soto is expected to make his decision before the end of the Winter Meetings. Given the speed at which high-profile deals have closed in recent years, it’s likely the announcement could come in the next few days.

What This Means for the Red Sox and Other Teams

The increasing likelihood of Soto landing in New York is a blow to the Red Sox and other MLB teams that had shown interest in the outfielder. With both the Yankees and Mets prepared to spend vast sums of money, it will be challenging for any other team to compete in this high-stakes auction.

