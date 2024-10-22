Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge praises Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani ahead of World Series

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, before the start of the MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, praised rival Shohei Ohtani.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge, star of the New York Yankees, has praised the performance of Shohei Ohtani, a player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the 2024 MLB season. Judge highlighted Ohtani’s impressive ability to combine power and speed.

Japan’s Ohtani has had a historic season, setting new MLB records. His achievement of reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same year is an unprecedented milestone.

The Yankees and Dodgers will meet in the World Series, which promises to be an exciting matchup between two high-level teams. Both Aaron Judge and Ohtani have been instrumental to the success of their respective teams and will aim to lead them to the championship.

“Doing what he did this year with the 50 stolen bases, that got talked about a lot, but I don’t think it got talked about enough,” Judge said of Ohtani, per Talkin’ Baseball. “He’s an impressive athlete.”

Ohtani’s impact on MLB

Shohei Ohtani has shown that it is possible to combine power and speed, making him one of the most important players in MLB. Although he has not been able to pitch this year, he remains a unique and dominant player.

When did the Dodgers last win the MLB World Series?

Yankees vs. Dodgers: The World Series challenge

The MLB World Series will begin next Friday, October 22, and it is expected to be a highly competitive series. Both teams feature elite players and have a strong chance to win the title.

