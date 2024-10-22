MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivers a clear message to Juan Soto regarding free agency

New York Yankees star Juan Soto has been key to the team's success this MLB season, and Aaron Boone, the Yankees' manager, has sent a clear message about the Dominican's future in the Bronx amid his upcoming free agency.

Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, has sent a clear message about one of the team’s stars, Dominican Juan Soto. Boone values Soto’s talent and contribution, not only throughout the season but also in the MLB Playoffs.

Soto has been a key piece for the Yankees this season, leading the team with his offensive performance. His home run in the American League Championship Game against the Cleveland Guardians was decisive in helping the Yankees advance to the World Series.

Juan Soto‘s contract with the Yankees expires at the end of the MLB season. While the player is expected to receive a lucrative renewal offer, other teams may also express interest in his services.

The Yankees have the advantage of currently having Soto on their roster and are well aware of his value. However, the final decision will depend on Soto’s preferences and the outcome of contract negotiations. Aaron Boone, addressing the matter, said: “I’ve loved every second of him being here and, you know, hopefully he’s here a long time,” via SNY Yankees.

“His ability to come over here as a big star,” Boone added, “A lot of fanfare, a lot of expectation, and in his free-agent year, he’s really integrated into the clubhouse in short order.”

Juan Soto’s offensive impact and future with the Yankees

Since joining the team, Soto has had a significant impact on the Yankees. His offensive talent has strengthened the lineup and provided much-needed stability. Along with Aaron Judge, Soto has led the team’s offensive charge in MLB. The Yankees, through their manager Boone, recognize Soto’s importance and would no doubt be willing to make a strong effort to retain him.